TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC At Duke

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones take a look ahead to North Carolina’s game at Duke on Saturday, which will be the first time neither team is ranked when they play since Feb. 27, 1960.

The Tar Heels are coming off perhaps their worst performance of the season in a 63-50 loss at Clemson while the Blue Devils are coming off their worst loss of the season, a 77-75 defeat at shorthanded Miami on Monday night.

Jacob & AJ look at some matchups, how each team can give the other problems, and how weird it will be with no fans or media in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

UNC is 11-6 overall and 6-4 in the ACC while Duke is 7-6 and 5-4.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.





