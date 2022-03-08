THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC In The ACC Tournament

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to the ACC Tournament this week in Brooklyn, how North Carolina is disconnecting from the win at Duke last Saturday, and what to expect from the Tar Heels this weekend.

Jacob & AJ also discuss what the Heels must do to contend for a championship, and they offer a bit of a projection, too.

UNC is 23-8 overall after finishing 15-5 in the ACC, which was tied for second. They are the No. 3 seed and will begin play Thursday night at 9:30 versus the winner of Louisville versus Virginia, will takes place Wednesday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

