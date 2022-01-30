THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC's Game At Louisville

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s dangerous game at Louisville on Tuesday night and hit on various potential elements of this matchup.

The Tar Heels (15-6 overall, 7-3 ACC) have won three consecutive games, but all were at home and versus underwhelming teams. Still, Carolina got better during the week making this game rather important.

The Cardinals (11-10, 5-6) are going through plenty of problems. Chris Mack was fired last week as their head coach and they have lost six of their last seven games. But they played Duke tough Saturday, are deep, defend well, and could be playing with a purpose Tuesday.

Jacob & AJ hit on all of that and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

