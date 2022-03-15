THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC's Game Versus Marquette

**************************************************************************************

NCAA Tournament Flash Sale: Get THI for 1 year for just $22, which is $1.83 a month!!!

Offer: Pay just $22.00 for the first year of an annual subscription

Promo Code: TARHEELS22

Offer valid through 3.17.2022

New users can use this link that will auto fill the code: SIGN-UP FOR THI HERE!!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus Marquette on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Fort Worth, TX.

As part of the East Region, the eighth seeded Tar Heels (24-9) and ninth seeded Golden Eagles (19-12) tip off at 4:40 PM EST at Dickies Arena just outside downtown Fort Worth.

The Tar Heels enter having won 12 of their last 15 games, but lost in their most recent outing in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament last Friday night in Brooklyn, NY. The Golden Eagles have dropped six of their last 10 games, including last Thursday to Creighton in the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

UNC is 4-2 all-time versus Marquette, including a loss at the Smith Center last season. In NCAA Tournament play, the teams have split their two meetings: Marquette beat Carolina in the 1977 national championship game, 67-59; and UNC defeated the Golden Eagles, 81-63, in the Sweet 16 in Newark, NJ, in 2011.

Thursday’s game will air on TBS.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.