THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC's Next Two Games Vs. FSU & Pitt

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************





THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s next two basketball games, both of which are at home versus Florida State and Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels host the struggling Seminoles on Saturday at 2 PM and the Panthers on Wednesday night at 8 PM. Carolina enters coming off a two-point win at Clemson on Tuesday night, and the Seminoles are coming off a home loss to Pitt on Wednesday night.

FSU has been ravaged by injuries and Pitt struggled mightily early this season, but has continued fighting and has four ACC wins.

UNC is 17-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC. FSU is 13-10 and 6-7, and Pitt currently is 9-16 and 4-10. Jeff Capel’s Pitt club hosts NC State on Saturday.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.