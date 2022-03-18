THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC Versus Baylor

FORT WORTH, TX – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus Baylor on Saturday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The No. 8 seed Tar Heels and top seed Bears are both coming off lopsided victories. UNC beat Marquette by 32 points Thursday, which is the largest margin ever in an eight-nine game in the big dance, and Baylor defeated Norfolk State by 36 points.

AJ was on hand for both teams’ press conferences Friday afternoon at Dickies Arena and discusses some of his takeaways, plus Jacob and AJ dive into this matchup.

The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the East Region next week in Philadelphia.

UNC is 25-9 and Baylor is 27-6.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

***************************************************************************************