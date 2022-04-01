THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To UNC Versus Duke In The Final Four

**************************************************************************************

NEW ORLEANS – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look ahead to North Carolina’s game versus Duke on Saturday in the national semifinals here at the Superdome.

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils have never met in the NCAA Tournament, and in this game are taking perhaps the best rivalry in American sports to a new level. Not only do Jacob & AJ hit on some of those characteristics, but they dive into the matchup as well.

How has Duke grown since the last meeting a month ago, and what must UNC do in order to earn a victory and advance to the national championship game Monday night?

UNC is 28-9 and Duke is 32-6.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.