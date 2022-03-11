THI Podcast: Looking Ahead To Virginia Tech Versus UNC

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s matchup Friday night versus Virginia Tech in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels blew out Virginia in the quarterfinals Thursday while the Hokies took care of Notre Dame. UNC has won 12 of its last 14 games and Virginia Tech has won 11 of its last 13 contests.

UNC is 24-8 while the Hokies are 21-12.

The game tips at around 9:30 PM.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.