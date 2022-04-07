THI Podcast: Looking Back At UNC's NCAAT Run & Season Of Growth

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and analyst David Sisk have a healthy discussion about how North Carolina finished the season, what each saw as pivotal points in the Tar Heels making that move, some individual players, and they offer thoughts about what Armando Bacot and Caleb Love might do moving forward.

AJ & David also did a podcast focusing mainly on Hubert Davis that we will run soon. This is more about the team and players.

UNC finished the season 29-10 after losing to Kansas on Monday night in the national championship game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

