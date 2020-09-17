TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: NCAA's Basketball Schedule & Outline

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting David Sisk discuss the NCAA announcement about the new starting dates and other guidelines for college basketball.

The NCAA announced Wednesday teams can begin practicing Oct. 14, no scrimmages or exhibition games are allowed, the season starts Nov. 25, teams cannot play more than 27 games, only four nonconference games and more.

AJ is in his 25th year covering the ACC in various capacities and David has spent the last three decades as an AAU, college and high school coach, so check out what they have to say about this latest news.