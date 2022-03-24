THI Podcast: Observations, Insight From Sweet 16 Media Day

PHILADELPHIA – THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss what AJ saw and heard Thursday during media day at the Sweet 16 at Wells Faro Center, where North Carolina and UCLA will meet in the East Region semifinals Friday night.

Jacob and AJ hit on the both teams’ press conferences and open periods from their practices, what AJ saw, heard, and his general takeaway from the day.

UNC, the No. 8 seed, and UCLA, the No. 4 seed, will tip Friday night at approximately 9:40 PM, and the game will air on CBS. The winner will face either Purdue or St. Peter’s on Sunday in the Elite Eight.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

