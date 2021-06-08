THI Podcast: OVs, Unofficials & Offers Over The First Open Week

Official Visits Are Here... Join THI & It's Free Until Aug. 10

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King take a look back over the first week of the open period and discuss some of the prospects that took official and unofficial visits to North Carolina, a couple of offers that went out, and Deana spending about an hour Monday with 5-star DT Travis Shaw.

AJ & Deana also discuss Jeadyn Lukus, Jake Pope, Sebastian Cheeks, Omarion Hampton, George Pettaway, Beau Atkinson, Justin Kanyuk, and 2023 WR Christian Hamilton.