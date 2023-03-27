THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discus Brown guard Paxson Wojcik’s decision to commit to North Carolina out of the transfer portal.

In addiiton to speaking about Wojcik, AJ & David also spent quite a bit of time discussing UNC's needs in the portal and the kinds of players Carolina Coach Hubert Davis may go after.

Wojcik, who is 6-foot-5, averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists this past season for the Bears. He spent the first two years of his college career at Loyola (Chi) before playing at Brown in the Ivy League the last two seasons.

Wojcik is the son of former UNC assistant coach Doug Wojcik, who is now an assistant coach at Michigan State. His father was at UNC for three seasons while Matt Doherty was the head coach, and Paxson was born during his dad’s first year at Carolina.

