THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing graduate forward Pete Nance.

AJ & David focus on Nance’s game, what was learned from watching him play at Northwestern, how he fits in at UNC, what his teammates are saying about him, and much more.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

