THI Podcast: Plenty Of Buzz About UNC At The ACC Kickoff

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss AJ’s time at the ACC Kickoff on Wednesday in Charlotte, the general vibe going around regarding UNC and Sam Howell, how excited Mack Brown was, and the overall tenure of the day.

The Coastal Division was up Wednesday and the Atlantic is Thursday, which is why AJ was there for just the first day and returned. Lots of fun and interesting stuff in this podcast.

*Video edited by Jacob Turner.



