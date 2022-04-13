THI Podcast: Post-Spring Football Roundtable On UNC's Offense

THI Publisher Andrew Jones is joined by staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay as they discuss a variety of takeaways from North Carolina’s spring football practice, which concluded last Saturday with the spring game at Kenan Stadium.

AJ, Deana, and Brandon go in-depth about the offense, which has a lot of moving parts and question marks, but no shortage of talent. From quarterback to running back, wide receiver, the o-line and more, they hit on it all.

Thoughts about the battle between Drake May and Jacolby Criswell? They have plenty. How about Bryson Nesbit as a breakout candidate this coming fall? Maybe so.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

