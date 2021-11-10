THI Podcast: Previewing Carolina At Pittsburgh

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina’s game at Pittsburgh on Thursday night, the challenges the Tar Heels will face in taking on the Panthers, and what they must do to earn a victory.

Carolina is playing at Pitt on a Thursday night for the fourth consecutive time on the road in the Steel City, and in the previous three games own a 2-1 record, having lost their last time up there in overtime in 2019.

UNC enters the game at 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the ACC, while No. 21 Pitt is 7-2 and 4-1.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

