THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Quarterback

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into part eight of a nine-part series in which they preview each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all the Tar Heels' quarterbacks, a room that could gain some clarity Monday when Mack Brown names a starter for the opener. But will that serve as the end of the competition?

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.