THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Running Back

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into part six of a nine-part series in which they preview each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all the Tar Heels' running backs, a room that recently lost its oldest player in British Brooks, and has been without Caleh Hood for much of the last few weeks. It is young an inexperienced, but certainl quite talented.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.