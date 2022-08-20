THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Special Teams

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into the last installment of our nine-part series in which they preview each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all the Tar Heels' special teams unit, which have included some competitive battles since fall camp arrived, and the need for improvement in some areas.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.