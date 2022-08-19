THI Podcast: Previewing The 2022 Tar Heels | Wide Receiver

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Brandon Peay and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into part seven of a nine-part series in which they preview each position group as North Carolina gets closer to kicking off the 2022 football season.

In this podcast, they focus on all the Tar Heels' wide receivers, a room that got even younger and more inexperienced when senior Antoine Green went down for a while with an injury. The room is quite talented, though, with several players who could break out this fall.

Carolina opens the season August 27 at home versus Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.