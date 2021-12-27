THI Podcast: Previewing The Duke's Mayo Bowl

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into North Carolina’s matchup with South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which is slated for Thursday in Charlotte.

Jacob & AJ discuss the Tar Heels, where they are as a team going into this game, what edges they have, what challenges they will face, and how they think this game will shape up.

The Tar Heels and Gamecocks kickoff Thursday morning at 11:30 AM and the game will be played at Bank of America Stadium.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

