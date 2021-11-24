THI Podcast: Previewing UNC's Game At NC State

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher look ahead to North Carolina’s game at No. 20 NC State on Friday night at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Jacob & AJ hit on what UNC may have gotten out of the win over Wofford that could carry into this week, the status of QB Sam Howell, and what the Tar Heels must do on both sides of the ball to have a chance at knocking off the Wolfpack.

UNC is 6-5 overall and 3-4 in the ACC, while State is 8-3 and 5-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

