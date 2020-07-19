TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: RaRa Dillworth's Energy, Personality & Work Ethic

Raneiria “RaRa” Dillworth is quickly becoming one of the most popular prospects among North Carolina’s 2021 football recruiting class because of his vivacious personality, sense of humor, and the many other ways he presents himself.

A recruiter, energy guy and owner of an impressive work ethic, Dillworth’s potential is considerable as a player and future teammate. Here, THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss those qualities of the future Tar Heel.