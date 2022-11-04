**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing the Tar Heels’ returning reserves.

AJ & David focus on Puff Johnson, Dontrez Styles, Justin McKoy, and D’Marco Dunn. How have these players improved over the offseason, and how do they project moving forward helping the Tar Heels in their quest to win a national championship.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

