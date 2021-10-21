THI Podcast: RJ Davis | UNC Basketball Preview

**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Basketball Recruiting & analyst David Sisk preview North Carolina’s upcoming basketball season by discussing individual Tar Heels in a series of podcasts, and today they hit on sophomore guard RJ Davis.

AJ & David talk about Davis’ game, what he focused on improving during the offseason, the effect of UNC’s more open offensive approach will have on his game, and his maturing into a second-year player, and how that can affect his game and the Tar Heels.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.




