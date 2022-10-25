**************************************************************************************

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and basketball analyst David Sisk continue their series previewing North Carolina’s basketball season by discussing junior point guard RJ Davis.

AJ & David focus on how Davis’ game at the point grew last season, his performance in the postseason and how it relates to the coming campaign, his improved defense, and many other attributes he brings to the floor.

In addition, they discuss the importance of Davis being a game manager in Carolina question to win a national championship.

Top-ranked UNC begins its season November 7 at home versus UNC-Wilmington.

