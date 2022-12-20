With North Carolina a week away from playing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, THI Publisher and staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay have a roundtable discussion about the Tar Heels’ defense.

They offer their takes on where the unit is heading into this game, how UNC may approach the game defensively with several starters having entered the transer portal, and so much more.

UNC is 9-4 while Oregon is 9-3 and ranked No. 15.

The game is December 28 and will be played in San Diego and air on FOX at 8 PM EST.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************