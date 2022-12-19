Note: This podcast was recorded prior to UNC's press conference Monday, so one or two info tidbits may have changed since this recording.

With North Carolina a week away from playing Oregon in the Holiday Bowl, THI Publisher and staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay have a roundtable discussion about the Tar Heels’ offense.

They offer their takes on where the unit is heading into this game, how UNC may approach the game offensively, how big the bowl game is for Drake Maye and his candidacy for the Heisman next season, and so much more.

UNC is 9-4 while Oregon is 9-3 and ranked No. 15.

The game is December 28 and will be played in San Diego and air on FOX at 8 PM EST.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

