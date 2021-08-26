THI Podcast: Season Preview | UNC's Offense

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into North Carolina’s offense as the Tar Heels are about a week away from opening their football season.

AJ & Jacob discuss each part of the defense, focus a lot on its growing depth and overall talent, if Jay Bateman will throw more wrinkles at opponents, and why this unit will be improved from last season.

The Tar Heels open the season Sept. 3 at Virginia Tech and, as always, THI will be there because we go wherever the Tar Heels go.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.