THI Podcast: Season Review | UNC's Defense

With North Carolina’s football season now complete, we take a deep look at the 6-7 Tar Heels, with the focus here in this podcast UNC’s offense.

The Heels finished the season ranked No. 10 in total offense and No. 19 in scoring offense, averaging 35.2 points per game. Carolina had the No. 18 rushing offense and was No. 43 in passing yards per game, but No. 24 in pass efficiency.

But UNC allowed 49 sacks, struggled scoring touchdowns in the red zone, and wasn’t all that productive in its last three games versus Power 5 teams.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.








