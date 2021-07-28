THI Podcast: Sebastian Cheeks Commits To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 4-star OLB Sebastian Cheeks’ announcement that he will play for Mack Brown and the Tar Heels, what it means to the class and how he will fit in with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman’s scheme.

Cheeks, who attends Evanston (IL) High School, Cheeks was at Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Oregon, and UNC in June. He also has offers from Notre Dame, nearby Northwestern, and Iowa among many others.

At 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds, Cheeks is the No. 105 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including the No. 10 outside linebacker. He is the No. 4 overall prospect in the state of Illinois. His raw Rivals rating is 5.9.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



