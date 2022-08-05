THI Podcast: Storylines From The First Week Of Fall Camp

THI staff writers Deana King and Brandon Peay join Publisher Andrew Jones in discussing the many storylines surrounding the first week of fall camp for the North Carolina football team.

They focus on the changes in approach defensively for the Tar Heels under Gene Chizik, the freshmen that have stood out so far, the running back competition, wide receiver room, the battle at quarterback – with predictions – and much more.

UNC opened fall camp Friday, July 29, and have held seven practices so far. It opens the season August 27 at home versus FCS member Florida A&M.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.