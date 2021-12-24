THI Podcast: Subscriber UNC Basketball Q&A

**************************************************************************************

Now that the pre-ACC portion of North Carolina's basketball schedule is complete, we asked our subscribers for some questions to use in a podcast, of which there was no shortage.

So here, Jacob Turner, David Sisk, and Andrew Jones field your questions discussing each in a new format here at THI.

The Tar Heels’ next game is at home Dec. 29 versus Virginia Tech.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.