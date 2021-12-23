 TarHeelIllustrated - THI Podcast: Subscriber UNC Football Q&A
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-23 23:13:32 -0600') }} football Edit

THI Podcast: Subscriber UNC Football Q&A

THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

As UNC is less than a week away from playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, we asked our subscribers for some questions to use in a podcast, and we got plenty of responses.

So here, Jacob Turner, Deana King, and Andrew Jones field your questions discussing each in a new format here at THI.

The Tar Heels’ game versus South Carolina will kick at 11 AM on Dec. 30.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

