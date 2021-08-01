THI Podcast: Tad Hudson Commits To UNC

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss class of 2023 QB Tad Hudson’s decision to commit to North Carolina.

Hudson, who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, was at UNC’s recruiting cookout Saturday and informed the staff he was going to commit. He confirmed to THI about his decision Sunday afternoon.

Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, is not rated yet because Rivals hasn’t gone deep into the class of 2023 yet, but when he is, the expectation is Hudson will be a 4-star player. He has also been offered by Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, and South Carolina, among many others.

Hudson is the Tar Heels’ first member of the class of 2023.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.