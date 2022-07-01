THI Podcast: Talking 3-Star OL Robert Grigsby's Commitment

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss 3-star class of 2023 offensive tackle Robert Grigsby’s commitment to play for Mack Brown and North Carolina.

Grigsy, who is 6-foot-5 and 295 pounds, took his official visit to UNC last weekend, and chose Carolina over NC State and Vanderbilt, which he visited officially in June as well. Plus, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and UCF, which were also among his top six.

He is the No. 92 overall prospect in the loaded state of Georgia.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

