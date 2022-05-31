THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Antoine Green

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their series discussing different North Carolina football players gearing toward the season, and today they hit on senior wide receiver Antoine Green.

Green is coming off by far his best season at UNC, catching 31 passes for 612 yards and five touchdowns last fall. Finally healthy, he started showing a part of his game many expected earlier in his Tar Heel career.

Jacob & AJ go in-depth about Green’s process and what to expect from him this coming season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

