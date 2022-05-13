THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | British Brooks

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on senior running back & special teams captain British Brooks.

Brooks came on late last season, rushing for 89 yards on seven carries versus Wofford the week before Thanksgiving, which included a 38-yard run. A week later at NC State, he had a 40-yard dash for a touchdown.

Versus South Carolina, he set a new career-high for his longest run while setting the Duke Mayo's Bowl record for the longest touchdown run when he raced 63-yards into the end zone in the second quarter.

Brooks closed spring practice as the starting running back for the Tar Heels.

