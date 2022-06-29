THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Cam Kelly

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, as the Tar Heels gear up for the 2022 campaign, and the focus here is senior safety Cam Kelly.

Kelly started nine of the 13 games he played last season and tied for the ACC lead with four interceptions. He also racked up 69 tackles, good for third on the team, and allowed 14 receptions in 25 targets. For his efforts, Kelly was named third-team All-ACC.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************



