THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | D.J. Jones

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss North Carolina junior running back D.J. Jones, his health, his path to this point, his potential, and what the Tar Heels need from him this coming season.

Jones played 242 snaps last season, though he missed the final two games. He ran the ball 60 times for 253 yards (4.2 average), with a long of 29 yards. Jones played 20 snaps in 2020 carrying the ball 11 times for 65 yards and a touchdown. His long run that season went for 12 yards.

