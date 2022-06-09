THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Des Evans

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their series discussing different North Carolina football players gearing toward the season, and today they hit on junior defensive end Des Evans.

Evans played 319 snaps last season, and has been on the field for 489 defensive snaps in his two seasons at UNC. But that was as a hybrid outside linebacker, now he is back at his natural position at defensive end in new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik’s defense.

Jacob & AJ discuss how the changes in the Tar Heels’ scheme will help Evans and allow more of his talents to be better utilized than in the previous scheme. And what is his upside? They discuss that, too.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

