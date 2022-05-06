THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Drake Maye

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on redshirt freshman QB Drake Maye.

As a true freshman last season, Maye saw action in four games: Georgia State; Duke; Wofford; and South Carolina. He played a total of 41 snaps completing 7 of 10 passes for 89 yards and a touchdown, and running the ball six times for 62 yards.

Maye was a 4-star prospect in high school in Charlotte and is the younger brother of former UNC basketball star Luke Maye and son of former UNC starting quarterback Mark Maye.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

