THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Jacolby Criswell

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on sophomore QB Jacolby Criswell.

Criswell played in four games last season versus Georgia State, Duke, Wake Forest, and Wofford, getting 50 snaps on the season. He was 13-for-21 with 179 yards and a TD. He also ran the ball seven times for 68 yards and a score.

In two seasons at UNC, Criswell has played 94 snaps and completed 16 of 25 pass attempts for 195 yards and a score. He has also credited with 16 carries for 100 yards and a TD.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



