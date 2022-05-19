THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Josh Downs

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on junior wide receiver Josh Downs.

Downs set Carolina records with 101 receptions and 1,335 yards. He caught touchdown passes in eight consecutive games, one off the school record, and Downs hauled in at least eight passes in 11 of UNC’s 13 contests.

For his work, some other honors Downs earned: PFF first-team All-ACC; semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award; PFF national Offensive Player of the Week when he caught eight passes for 203 yards and wo touchdowns in a win over Virginia last September.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.