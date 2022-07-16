THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Kamari Morales

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this edition, they focus on junior tight end Kamari Morales.

Morales was third on the team last season with 24 receptions for 220 yards, and was second on the team with five touchdown receptions. He played 421 offensive snaps, more than any other Tar Heel at tight end.

