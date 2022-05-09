THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Myles Murphy

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue our series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this episode, they focus on junior defensive lineman Myles Murphy.

The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder was second on the team last season with eight tackles for a loss of yardage, four of which were sacks. He was fifth on the defense with a 66.2 PFF rating for the season, and was credited with 26 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for the opposing offense.

He was second-team All-ACC and this year is projected to challenge for All-America honors and could be a first-round NFL pick next spring.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

