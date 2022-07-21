THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Noah Taylor

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner & Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this edition, they focus on graduate transfer outside linebacker/jack Noah Taylor.

Taylor played four years at Virginia, starting 31 games for the Cavaliers, before transferring to the Tar Heels last December.

He registered 12.5 sacks for the Cavaliers, and is credited by PFF for 36 QB hurries and 86 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures for opposing offenses. He was charged with just 17 missed tackles against 169 tackles in his four seasons.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



