THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Power Echols

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, and in this edition they hit on sophomore linebacker Power Echols.

As a true freshman last season, Echols played 155 snaps at inside linebacker, with 64 snaps coming in a win over then-No. 10 Wake Forest, and 49 versus South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. He also was in for 209 plays on special teams.

Echols finished the season with 25 tackles, including one for a loss of yardage. He also intercepted a pass and a QB hurry.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

