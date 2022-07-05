THI Podcast: Talking Tar Heels | Ray Vohasek

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones continue their offseason series discussing different North Carolina football players, as the Tar Heels gear up for the 2022 campaign, and the focus here is graduate defensive tackle Ray Vohasek.

Vohasek had the highest PFF grade among UNC’s defensive players last season with a 73.3 after he registered 38 tackles and was Honorable Mention All-ACC. He played 550 snaps on defense and was credited with 22 STOPs, which are plays that result in failures by the opposing offense. He only missed four tackles all season.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



